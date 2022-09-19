Baku, Bishkek mull prospects of cooperation in SMBs support

19 September 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the sector of SMBs support, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with Chairman of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Kasymaliyev, who visited Azerbaijan to participate in the international Karabakh business forum in Shusha on September 16.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

In total, around 58 documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz