Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set up expert council, set to be conducive to deepening ties [PHOTO]

23 May 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum on the establishment of an Expert Council, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Board Chairman Farid Shafiyev and Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies Director Yerkin Tukumov signed the document on the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council on May 23 in Baku on the margins of a round-table to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Business Council

Speaking at the round-table, Yerkin Tukumov said that the issue of the establishment of a Business Council between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was under discussion.

Noting that over 500 Azerbaijani companies have been registered in Kazakhstan so far, he added that in this regard, there is a need to create the Business Council between the two countries.

"The creation of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Expert Council will also make a great contribution to the development of relations between the two countries," he opined.

Tukumov also noted the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in a number of areas.

Azerbaijan as regional center

Moreover, Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov stated that new opportunities are opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as a regional center.

"New opportunities are opening up that will strengthen the role of Azerbaijan in the region in the post-conflict period. In this sense, the Zangazur corridor opens new doors for economic cooperation," he said.

Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are built on the basis of a common culture, spiritual values, ​​and language, the ambassador stated that the mutually beneficial trade relations and mutual support in the world arena are the basis of strong relations between the two countries.

"The long-term warm friendship between national leader Heydar Aliyev and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a special contribution to strengthening relations between fraternal states," he said.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

At the same time, Farid Shafiyev stated that the importance of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] is growing due to the current geopolitical situation in the region.

He emphasized that there are many new issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"One of such initiatives as the Middle Corridor - the route from China to Europe, plays a big role in the current agenda. The importance of this project is growing, especially in connection with the current geopolitical situation in the region," he said.

Noting that the agreements on the simplification of customs procedures between the two countries have already been signed he added that there is potential for further development.

Shafiyev also stressed that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan should be actively developed.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are cooperating in various fields of economy. The volume of foreign trade operations between the two countries amounted to $61.4 million in 2021.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz