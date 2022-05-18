Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Israel hold great agricultural potential

18 May 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Ambassador George Deek has said that Azerbaijan and Israel possess great potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector, Azernews reports, citing the ambassador's Twitter post.

The ambassador highlighted that a productive meeting took place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Israeli Agriculture Minister Oded Forer on May 17.

"The meeting today between Minister of Agriculture Oded Forer and President Ilham Aliyev was very fruitful (literally). The potential of Agro cooperation between our countries is huge, and we intend to fulfill it. Together we can ensure the food security of our peoples," he wrote.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly-liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel last year.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz