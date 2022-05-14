By Trend

The dynamic rise in prices for building materials in Azerbaijan has stopped in recent days, real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

“Price growth for many building materials has stabilized compared to the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, prices for boards and plywood increased slightly. Over the past year and a half, prices for building materials have more than doubled,” Osmanli said.

“The price for a cube of wood is 470 manat ($276.4). Prices for plywood increased by two manat ($1.18) due to events in Ukraine, since it’s mainly imported from this country," he noted.

The expert also noted that with the beginning of the construction season, the cost of a cube of timber may increase by 20 manat ($11.8) or 25 manat ($14.7) due to wildfires in Ukraine and Russia.

"This leads to a decrease in timber imports to our country and to growth of the prices," added Osmanli.

