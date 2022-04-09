By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.04 per barrel, having declined by $6 (5.26 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.42 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $102.69.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $106.11 per barrel this week, down by $6.77 (5.99 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.89 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $100.6.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $65.8 per barrel this week, which was $11.1 (14.43 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.85 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $60.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.93 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $8.75 (7.76 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.73 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.28.

Oil grade/date Apr. 4, 2022 Apr. 5, 2022 Apr. 6, 2022 Apr. 7, 2022 Apr. 8, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $112.42 $111.62 $108.62 $102.69 $104.85 $108.04 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $110.89 $109.79 $106.53 $100.60 $102.77 $106.11 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.85 $69.46 $66.34 $60.05 $62.30 $65.80 Brent Dated $108.73 $107.68 $104.52 $98.28 $100.43 $103.93

