Russia's UTair Aviation may start regular flights from Chechnya's Grozny to Azerbaijan from May 2022, Minister of Transport and Communications of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Cherhigov said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

According to him, a relevant application for operating regular flights to Baku by UTair from May has already been submitted to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

To date, some airlines such as Aeroflot, Air Arabia, Air Astana, Arkia, Belavia, FlyAristan, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and a number of others carry out flights to Azerbaijan.

