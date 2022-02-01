By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $870 million, or 47.2 percent, in 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its January export review.

Azerbaijan's exports totaled $22.2 billion last year, including $2.7 billion in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by $22.9 million to $630.4 million in 2020 compared to 2020.

The cotton yarn came in first with $208 million in non-oil exports, followed by gold with $202.5 million and tomatoes with $160.2 million.

Non-oil goods worth $877.8 million were exported to Russia, $675.9 million to Turkey, $224.1 million to Switzerland, $157.5 million to Georgia, and $74.9 million to the United States during the reported period.

Azerbaijan's total exports in December 2021 amounted to $2.4 billion. During the reported month, non-oil exports increased by 73.9 percent to $353.6 million. Food exports increased by 387.7 percent to $101.5 million, while non-food exports increased by 93.7 percent to $252.1 million.

Russia ranked first with $114 million in non-oil product exports in December, followed by Turkey with $89.8 million and Switzerland with $19.5 million. Persimmons ($34.4 million) are first on the list of non-oil exports in December 2021, followed by other primary forms of polymerization ($26.9 million) and carbamide ($25.1 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the Azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $60.8 million in December 2021. Furthermore, Azexport.az received $496.1 million in export orders from January to December 2021. It should be noted that the portal received $2.7 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and December 31, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in January of this year was $9 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

