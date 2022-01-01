By Trend

Georgia’s re-export of cars to Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 amounted to $228.2 million, which is an increase of 11.7 percent, compared to $204.2 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of the re-exported cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan over the reporting period of 2021 also increased by 54.2 percent – from 22,935 to 35,385.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan imported $21.1 million worth of cars from Georgia in November 2021, which is an increase of 57.4 percent, compared to $13.4 million over the same period of 2020.

The amount of re-exported cars to Azerbaijan from Georgia in November 2021 also increased by 22.6 percent, compared to $17.2 million in October 2021.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among the main importers of re-exported cars from Georgia over the reporting period of 2021, followed by Ukraine ($83 million) and Kazakhstan ($19.7 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of cars from January through November 2021 amounted to $417.6 million, which is a decrease of 14.4 percent, compared to $364.8 million over the same period of 2020.

---