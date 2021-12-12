By Trend

Currently, the issue of opening a new Iranian-Azerbaijani customs checkpoint in Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district is not discussed, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel-General Safar Mehdiyev said, Trend reports.

“There are not such discussions,” Mehdiyev said. “We have enough customs checkpoints with Iran in the south. If there is such an issue, it is discussed at the governmental level. We are the executive structure.”

“The e-control systems, e-commerce declarations have been adopted to prevent any smuggling,” chairman said. “A big database was formed, we were able to control both the country's statistics database and e-commerce.”

