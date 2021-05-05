By Trend

The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) will organize awareness raising meetings on different issues for the local SMEs in May, Trend reports referring to a source in the agency.

According to the source, the meetings will concern awareness on the areas of production of viticulture products, honey, wine and organic products, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the catering sector, access of entrepreneurs to accounting, legal and financial services, as well as export promotion mechanisms.

The SMEs can obtain information about the online meetings that will be organized by the agency via this link.

The entrepreneurs can also inform about the issues they want to discuss through [email protected]

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz