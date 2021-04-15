By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 65.8 million kWh bringing the volume to 2.3 billion kWh in March 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During March, electricity exports amounted to 175.1 million kWh, while import to 11 million kWh.

Moreover, electricity production in the country amounted to 6.9 billion kWh during the period of January-March current year.

Electricity generation at thermal power plants decreased by 59.1 million kWh reaching 6.6 billion kWh, while at other sources by 4.7 million kWh to 84.9 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants increased by 15.6 million kWh to 236 million kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 22.5 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 9.2 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 53.1 million kWh.

Furthermore, electricity production amounted to 6.2 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 6 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 215.9 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 81.6 million kWh on the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 56 million kWh at thermal power plants, 17.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 8.4 million kWh at solar power plants) and 569.8 million kWh on independent power plants. In addition, electricity production at wind power plants on Azerishig OJSC amounted to 16.2 million kWh.

Meanwhile, electricity imports amounted to 32.1 million kWh during the first three months of the year. Some 8.2 million kWh was imported from Iran, 15.3 million kWh from Russia and 8.6 million from Georgia.

Additionally, electricity exports increased by 25.9 million kWh to 509 million kWh. Out of total electricity exports, 8.3 million kWh was exported to Iran, 12.7 million kWh to Turkey, 23.1 million kWh to Russia and 464.9 million kWh to Georgia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.

