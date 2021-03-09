By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of electricity exported to neighbouring Georgia by 16.7 percent in January-February 2021, Azertag has reported.

In the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 299.7 million kWh of electricity to Georgia thus accounting for 36.2 percent of this country’s total electricity imports.

Overall, Georgia imported 827.8 million kWh of electricity in 2021 with Russia being its main electricity supplier (521 million kWh).

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent of the country’s total electricity import. Georgia imported 1.6 billion kWh of electricity worth $64.5 million, of which Azerbaijan's electricity export to Georgia amounted to 726 million kWh.

Azerbaijan was also Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $461.9 million, while import from Georgia to $74.2 million. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $28.7 million in January 2021.

