Residents of Azerbaijan were among those who demonstrated the highest index of economic hope for 2021, Gallup International said, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

Among the world population, the share of those expecting economic prosperity in 2021 was 25 percent while those preparing for problems - 46 percent, which means that the global index of economic hope was at minus 21 percentage points, Gallup International said.

The most pessimistic was the residents of the UK, where the index was at minus 62 percentage points. The index was observed in the same range in Bulgaria and Italy (minus 59 percentage points).

The highest index of economic hope was observed in Nigeria (58 percentage points), Azerbaijan (47 percentage points), and Vietnam (45 percentage points).

