By Trend

Strengthening the social protection of the population of Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of state policy, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the meeting, the minister noted that the average labor pension in 2021 will be 338 manat ($198.8), and old-age pensions - 370 manat ($217.6).

According to him, these figures are 13 percent higher than the indicators of the current year.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 23)

