Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and organizations-exporters of Uzbekistan will hold Made in Uzbekistan Textile online business forum from August 25 through August 27, 2020, Trend reports.

“The forum participants will include leading textile companies from Uzbekistan as well as Azerbaijani enterprises and retailers interested in Uzbek products. The main purpose of the forum is to create opportunities for manufacturers of export-oriented textile products to find new distributors, expand partner network, and create joint ventures with Azerbaijani companies,” the message said.

The business meetings will be attended by buyers, distributors, specialists of sewing enterprises, ateliers, representatives of retail chains and investors from Azerbaijan.

The Uzbek side is represented by leading companies in the textile industry, including Urganch Bakhmal LLC, Alliance Textile LLC, Oqsaroy Textile LLC, Khantex-Group Ltd., Imron Textile Group and others.

"Bilateral meetings will be held on a fully automated platform specially developed by Azerbaijan's Caspian Event Organizers. The program allows companies to independently arrange meetings with potential partners to be held in their personal virtual offices," the message said.

