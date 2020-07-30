The Company has received international certificate for Quality Management and Customer Satisfaction Increase

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has passed through the next asessment confirming compliance of its Customer Service management to the highest international standards. The Company has obtained the next certificate of compliance under ISO 10002:2018 (Quality Management /Customer Satisfaction/ Guidelines for Complaints Handling in Organizations).

To achieve the certificate Azercell successfully passed the recertification audit on March, 16 of the current year in accordance with international standards. The quality assurance was conducted by “Bureau Veritas Azeri” LLC.

ISO 10002: 2018 certification displays the quality of work carried out by “Azercell Telecom” LLC with customers. The international standard assesses the process of receiving, handling, responding to and resolving complaints about products and services. It also sets out the requirements for more effective management of incoming complaints.

The analysis of complaints handling procedure is said to have a direct impact on the subsequent improvement of the quality of products and services. Therefore, the audit takes into account such factors as increasing customer satisfaction, prompt and diligent response to complaints, dealing with all incoming comments and improving the level of customer service. The assessment also considered special trainings for the personnel on dealing with customers, conducting the necessary reviews to increase the efficiency of the process and the extent of impact of these steps on productivity.

Aiming to simplify the customers’ lives through modern technologies and business solutions, Azercell is currently offering the various services to its subscribers on all available platforms. The Company has repeatedly been awarded with international certificates for the level of service provided to customers on social media and the response to inquiries. Even during the strict quarantine regime applied due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Azercell Customer Services has uninterruptedly operated online, while Mobile Customer Services provided free support to those over the age of 65. Azercell's “My Cabinet” application has become one of the major steps taken towards increasing customer satisfaction and resolving complaints immediately.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. So far, the federation has set thousands of standards for goods, services and best practices in the fields of management, technology and business. It is to note that, Azercell Telecom first received a certificate of compliance with the ISO 10002 Standard in April 2011.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

