Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperate agreement with Prime African Media Systems company, the company’s press service reported on July 28.

Under the cooperation agreement, Prime African Media Systems will broadcast ATN in the West African region, using the bandwidth of the Azerspace-2 satellite, and in the African region, especially in populated areas without a cable network.

Azercosmos’ Commercial Director Mark Guthrie noted that with the infrastructure capabilities of Prime African Media Systems, Azercosmos will provide innovative satellite solutions for hard-to-reach geographic locations in the African region.

In turn, Prime African Media Systems Technical Director Victor Khan stated that the work with Azercosmos is a great opportunity for the company to educate people and provide any kind of communication through online platforms in African region.

It should be noted that, Prime African Media Systems works in telecommunications and provides satellite solutions and teleport services.

Earlier Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

Azercosmos reported that it ended 2019 with a net profit of $2.13 million. In addition, the company exported services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite services) worth $19.1 million to 26 countries in the period between January and May in 2020.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

