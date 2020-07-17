By Ayya Lmahamad

Members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium, Azerbaijan’s ADY Container, Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express, Georgia’s GR Logistics and Turkey’s Pacific Eurasia Logistics, have set a new freight transportation record, company’s press service reported on July 15.

It was possible to deliver another shuttle train consisting of 47 containers from Xi’an to Istanbul in 16 days, which is 3 days ahead of schedule. It should be noted that previously, the train completed the Xi’an-Istanbul route in 19 days.

The 40- foot containers with various cargoes were delivered from Aktau port in Kazakhstan to Baku port by feeder ship Beket- Ata, operated by ADY Container. Then, the containers were loaded into platforms and shipped to Turkey by Baku- Tbilisi- Kars railway.

Moreover, the train covered the distance from Baku port to Beyuk Kesik station in 18 hours (standard 24 hours), then containers were transported to Akhalkalaki within 11 hours (standard 24 hours) and to Kars within 4 hours (standard 24 hours).

Thus, the container train was delivered from Kars to Istanbul in 53 hours, which is 43 hours ahead of standard time.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz