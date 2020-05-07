By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 18.726 manat and amounted to 2,876.332 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.1184 manat and amounted to 25.4783 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 6.137 manat and amounted to 1,299.319 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.443 manat and amounted to 3,095.93 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 7, 2020 May 6, 2020 Gold XAU 2,876.332 2,895.058 Silver XAG 25.4783 25.5967 Platinum XPT 1,299.319 1,304.456 Palladium XPD 3,095.93 3,089.487

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 7)

