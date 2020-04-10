Azercell Telecom launched a mobile TV application NNTV which allows subscribers to watch the most popular local and foreign TV channels in high quality quite easily at a reasonable price.

Now Azercell subscribers are able to watch more than 200 world's most popular channels with the NNTV application to satisfy any taste of the audience. Thus, subscribers can watch feature films, music programs, kids and entertainment channels in high-quality HD format via the mobile TV app. By joining NNTV Sports Package subscribers can enjoy matches and competitions they are looking forward to.

Notably, both post-paid and pre-paid subscribers can benefit from this technological innovation, which provides them with the access to TV channels without any additional equipment. The service is designed for Android / iOS devices.

It should be noted that, for the subscribers’ convenience, they are offered two types of tariffs - daily and monthly packages, and a monthly subscription to the Sports Package. It is also worth noting that those who join NNTV service for the first time can use mobile TV completely free of charge for 7 days. The service will be provided on a paid basis only in a week.

For more information about NNTV service, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/mobiltv/.

It should be mentioned that taking into account the current situation in the world, Azercell conducts various campaigns and offers services to its customers who have to stay at home for the sake of their and public health, so that they can enjoy their time making it more productive and interesting. Thus, by joining the monthly package Zvuk, Azercell subscribers have unlimited access to the service at no additional charge for the mobile Internet. Also, the world-famous foreign language learning app Busuu, which allows to learn 12 foreign languages at the same time, has been made available to Azercell subscribers with a 50% discount on a monthly subscription from March 24 to April 30.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



