By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on payment of interests on mortgage bonds AZ2031008686, AZ2032008685 and AZ2033008684 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund AZ2031008686, AZ2032008685 and AZ2033008684 on February 24, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to the bond issue prospectus, the payment of a certain part of the balance at the face value of bonds, equal to the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage and issued by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, has been also envisaged on the day of interest payment.

According to the stock exchange, the issuer made another payment of interest on bonds AZ2031008686, AZ2032008685, AZ2033008684 on February 19, 2020.

So, the value of these bonds at face value amounted to 903.15 manat ($531.2), and in the next period of interest payments, a rate of three percent will be calculated based on this amount.

(1 USD= 1.7 AZN on Feb. 25)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz