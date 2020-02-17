By Trend

Azerbaijan and Poland are planning a conference on transportation sector, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marcin Przydacz told Trend.

"We constantly exchange invitations addressed to government officials and business representatives to attend economic events in both countries. One of the most important bilateral events will be a next session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation to be organized this year in Baku. It can be a good occasion for the business to business meetings as well. Together with Azerbaijani partners we plan to organize a conference dedicated to perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the transportation sector," he said.

The deputy minister said Poland considers Azerbaijan as one of the most important economic partners in the region.

"Our relations are focused, among others, on improving market access conditions and solving possible problems highlighted by entrepreneurs from both countries. According to the Polish statistics results of our bilateral trade are still not high. Polish export to Azerbaijan amounted to $75 million in January-November 2019 and import from Azerbaijan to Poland only $5 million in the first 11 months of the previous year. Poland is the sixth supplier of goods to Azerbaijan among EU countries, but the share of trade with Azerbaijan is marginal in the Polish total external trade. The situation is unsatisfactory to Poland and Azerbaijan," said Przydacz.

The deputy minister said the two countries do their best, including through governmental, diplomatic and business channels, to intensify trade and investment agenda in the bilateral relations.

"We have to take into account the existing conditions in trade between our countries and hope for concluding the negotiating process between the EU and Azerbaijan on the new cooperation agreement with ambitious legal framework in its economic part. It could give a new impetus to our trade and investment relations," he said.

Przydacz went on to add that Poland sees a growing potential in the spheres of machinery, agriculture, transport, logistics, chemistry, IT, shipbuilding, tourism and electronics.

"There are possibilities in developing the cooperation in the agricultural sector in trade in food products and machinery. We are ready for cooperation in transportation including in development of multimodal corridors, tourism and industry. There are Polish companies representing pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, IT, furniture producers, firms from agricultural and food sector and machinery manufacturers interested in Azerbaijani market," he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that the trade representations of both countries are operating in Warsaw and Baku.

"We would like to see more Azerbaijani companies visiting the trade office of the Polish Agency for Trade and Investment opened in Baku in order to learn more on the possible cooperation perspectives in various branches and get information on potential Polish business partners. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Embassy in Baku are always ready as well to support and assist in developing of Polish – Azerbaijani relations, including in the economic sphere," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz