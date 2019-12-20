By Trend

A meeting with the coordinating physicians of working groups on medical specialties was held at the Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, Trend reports on Dec. 20 referring to the agency.

Chairman of the board of the agency Zaur Aliyev informed the participants about the positive results of introducing compulsory medical insurance as part of a pilot project in three regions of the country.

While speaking about the gradual application of compulsory medical insurance in the country and the measures taken in this sphere, the chairman emphasized the importance of speedy effective implementation of the upcoming tasks.

The chairman of the board said that a responsible approach to the work of all participants in the process is required to ensure the compliance of the quality of medical services with the modern requirements, the availability of medical services for the population and their rendering by professional medical personnel.

In turn, chairman of the board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) Ramin Bayramli stressed that working groups on medical specialties were created to manage medical institutions and strengthen the system of control over them.

