By Trend

Azerbaijan pays great attention to female entrepreneurship, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at the presentation of the draft accelerator program for women entrepreneurs in Baku, Trend reports.

Safarov stressed that women play a big role in society and one of Azerbaijan’s main economic goals is to increase the number of women entrepreneurs in the country and expand their opportunities.

“The Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan as a whole, and in particular to the development of women's entrepreneurship within Azerbaijan’s economic development strategy of Azerbaijan,” the deputy minister of economy added.

"There must be no gender separation in any sector of the economy, in any sphere,” Safarov said. “We are systematically working on this."

A presentation of the draft accelerator program for women entrepreneurs is underway with the support of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Baku on Dec. 13.

---

