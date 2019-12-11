By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11, compared to the prices on Dec. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 3.7 manat and amounted to 2,488 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0465 manat and amounted to over 28.2 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 37.1 manat and amounted to 1,565 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 26.5 manat and amounted to almost 3,232 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 11, 2019 Dec. 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,488.0860 2,484.3800 Silver XAG 28.2787 28.2322 Platinum XPT 1,565.5130 1,528.3765 Palladium XPD 3,232.4650 3,205.9535