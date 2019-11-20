By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, compared to the prices on Nov. 19, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 5.7 manat and exceeded 2,505 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.15 manat and amounted to just over 29.1 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.2 manat and amounted to over 1,544 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46.9 manat to over 2,996 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 20, 2019 Nov. 19, 2019 Gold XAU 2,505.5620 2,499.7650 Silver XAG 29.1372 28.9823 Platinum XPT 1,544.6200 1,525.4185 Palladium XPD 2,996.5050 2,949.5850