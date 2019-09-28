By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.3565 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,577.8579 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 16
|
2,557.3185
|
Sept. 23
|
2,576.1630
|
Sept. 17
|
2,546.7190
|
Sept. 24
|
2,584.4675
|
Sept. 18
|
2,554.1735
|
Sept. 25
|
2,599.6485
|
Sept. 19
|
2,542.5540
|
Sept. 26
|
2,567.2040
|
Sept. 20
|
2,557.7860
|
Sept. 27
|
2,561.8065
|
Average weekly
|
2,551.7102
|
Average weekly
|
2,577.8579
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7288 manats or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 31.015 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 16
|
30.4011
|
Sept. 23
|
31.0814
|
Sept. 17
|
30.3331
|
Sept. 24
|
31.5398
|
Sept. 18
|
30.4854
|
Sept. 25
|
31.4670
|
Sept. 19
|
30.0919
|
Sept. 26
|
30.6344
|
Sept. 20
|
30.4195
|
Sept. 27
|
30.3526
|
Average weekly
|
30.3462
|
Average weekly
|
31.0150
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.559 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,606.8910 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 16
|
1,620.7800
|
Sept. 23
|
1,624.4350
|
Sept. 17
|
1,595.5095
|
Sept. 24
|
1,620.2700
|
Sept. 18
|
1,601.0260
|
Sept. 25
|
1,619.0035
|
Sept. 19
|
1,581.2295
|
Sept. 26
|
1,585.8705
|
Sept. 20
|
1,602.5135
|
Sept. 27
|
1,584.8760
|
Average weekly
|
1,600.2117
|
Average weekly
|
1,606.8910
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 16.354 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,823.0132 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 16
|
2,743.4175
|
Sept. 23
|
2,820.0110
|
Sept. 17
|
2,734.5520
|
Sept. 24
|
2,815.2595
|
Sept. 18
|
2,709.5960
|
Sept. 25
|
2,840.5555
|
Sept. 19
|
2,707.5050
|
Sept. 26
|
2,802.8750
|
Sept. 20
|
2,783.7330
|
Sept. 27
|
2,836.3650
|
Average weekly
|
2,735.7607
|
Average weekly
|
2,823.0132
