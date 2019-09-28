By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.3565 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,577.8579 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 16 2,557.3185 Sept. 23 2,576.1630 Sept. 17 2,546.7190 Sept. 24 2,584.4675 Sept. 18 2,554.1735 Sept. 25 2,599.6485 Sept. 19 2,542.5540 Sept. 26 2,567.2040 Sept. 20 2,557.7860 Sept. 27 2,561.8065 Average weekly 2,551.7102 Average weekly 2,577.8579