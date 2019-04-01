By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week (March 25-29), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 18
|
1.7
|
March 25
|
-
|
March 19
|
1.7
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
1.7
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
1.7
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 0.26 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 18
|
1.9271
|
March 25
|
-
|
March 19
|
1.9288
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
1.9139
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
1.9133
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
1.909
|
Average weekly
|
1.92795
|
Average weekly
|
1.9121
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 18
|
0.0263
|
March 25
|
-
|
March 19
|
0.0264
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
0.0264
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
0.0263
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.02635
|
Average weekly
|
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3124 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 18
|
0.3119
|
March 25
|
-
|
March 19
|
0.3110
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
0.3179
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
0.3144
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
0.3049
|
Average weekly
|
0.31145
|
Average weekly
|
0.3124
