Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week (March 25-29), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 18 1.7 March 25 - March 19 1.7 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 1.7 March 21 - March 28 1.7 March 22 - March 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 0.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 18 1.9271 March 25 - March 19 1.9288 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 1.9139 March 21 - March 28 1.9133 March 22 - March 29 1.909 Average weekly 1.92795 Average weekly 1.9121

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 18 0.0263 March 25 - March 19 0.0264 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 0.0264 March 21 - March 28 0.0263 March 22 - March 29 0.0262 Average weekly 0.02635 Average weekly 0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3124 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 18 0.3119 March 25 - March 19 0.3110 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 0.3179 March 21 - March 28 0.3144 March 22 - March 29 0.3049 Average weekly 0.31145 Average weekly 0.3124

