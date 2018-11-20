By Narmina Mammadova

The State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan will hold a regular auction on privatization of state facilities on December 18, the committee said on November 19.

According to the report, 78 state-owned facilities, of which 29 are small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 15 - non-residential areas, 23 - joint-stock companies, 11 – vehicles, will be privatized.

The total usable area of ​​small state-owned enterprises and facilities ranges from 30 square meters to 9,297 square meters. The total usable area of ​​this type of property on N.Narimanov Street in the Lokbatan settlement of the Garadagh district is 621 square meters.

This category of state objects also includes a garment factory in the Ujar region, a hotel in the Balaken region, and a health center in the village of Buzovna.

Privatized non-residential areas are located in Ganja, Sabirabad and Samukh. The variety of prices for such objects with a total usable area from 10 square meters to 190 square meters creates opportunities for choice. The non-residential area with a total useful area of ​​93.4 square meters is located in the village of Garachukhur, Surakhani district of Baku. This state facility is suitable for use as a facility for the provision of small services and an office.

State-owned investment packages in joint-stock companies located in Baku, Ismayilli, Saatli, Yevlakh are also put up for auction. Such large enterprises include Agdash Qushchuluq, Goranboy Aqrotexservis and Barda Tikinti Gurashdırma and other joint-stock companies.

The auction also features Daewoo, BMW, KAMAZ and other brands of vehicles manufactured in 1989-2007.

In order to protect state property and effectively manage it in the new economic realities, President of Azerbaijan signed a decree on May 19, 2016.

Under the decree, the acceleration of the state property privatization process has been defined as an important direction of the economic policy.

The portal for privatization – privatization.az, launched in July 2016, reflects all necessary information about the facilities, their addresses, location, and even initial cost and aimed at facilitation of the process. The website is available in two languages - Azerbaijani and English.

The privatization process is designed to attract both foreign and local investors, as well as improve the business environment of Azerbaijan. “Why Azerbaijan is special” section available on the website explains the reasons and advantages of investing in the country.

Moreover, the State Committee on Property Issues held the first electronic auction on July 4, 2017.

The “electronic auction” service, which is available on the website privatization.az, combines the privatization procedure of vehicles and equipment. In the future, it will be possible to privatize small state enterprises and facilities, joint-stock companies through electronic auction. Now, the corresponding work in programming is being implemented.

The State Committee on Property Issues was established on May 19, 2009 on the basis of the relevant presidential decree.

The main activities of the State Committee are the management of state property, attraction of investments, maintenance of a single cadastre of immovable property, maintenance of a land cadastre, organization of a land market, protection and improvement of land quality.

