Trend:

“Barama Graduation Ceremony” was held at “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, established by Azercell Telecom LLC with a view to support the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan. It was a closing ceremony of the 2nd incubation program carried out by Barama Center with the support of PASHA Bank. The event brought startups – “Barama” graduates together , as well as those who are continuing their activities in the Center. Mr. Imran Baghirov, director of “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, spoke about thge activities of the Center, and the projects conducted during 9 years of its operation. He noted that the center had supported over 70 startup projects, 45 out of which managed to grow into successful businesses. Mr. Baghirov added that the projects carried out by the Center drew the great attention of local and international organizations.

The event also named the most successful startup of the program. Thus, Technote Media, a graduate project that has passed the “Barama Incubation Program” and turned into a successful business, was selected as the most successful startup. Technote Media is a local information agency which presents the latest news about technology, social media, e-commerce, digital marketing and startups in Azerbaijan and the world to the local audience in the native language. Notably, Technote Media made a range of achievements while operating at Barama Center. It is the first and only media company that represented our country at the most prestigious international events in the field of technology, such as Web Summit, The Next WEB and Cannes Lions.

Other graduate startups that participated in the event also included Automax, that offers locally produced GPS tracking devices and system, Bonadve, which encompasses the development of a mobile application that allows users to make money just by watching ads and companies implement their promotion strategies more effectively by using various technologies, e-Donor - e-platform of blood donation which allows patients that need blood to find a donor quickly and effectively, Tripparo, which helps users to plan their trips within a given budget and WakeMeUp, which envisages the production of special glasses that prevent drivers from sleeping and avoid different kinds of accidents. Notably, WakeMeUp represented Azerbaijan at international Seedstars Summit 2017.

Current and graduate startups participating in the event mentioned the unique role of Barama Center in their growth, underlining that they were provided with supplies, resources, and knowledge necessary to bring their innovative ideas into reality and become successful businesses. At the end of the ceremony, the startups were awarded certificates by the Center and presented gifts from Azercell.

Focused on boosting business innovation, creating and preserving the digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Barama Center helps startups to build their businesses, provide modern services and attract new customers.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.