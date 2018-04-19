By Trend

An Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum is planned to be held in Baku in July 2018, the Azerbaijani economy ministry said in a message on April 18.

This was announced during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, the chairman of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of Switzerland Shahin Mustafayev and Swiss Ambassador to Baku Philip Stalder.

The minister highlighted the development of the Azerbaijani-Swiss relations, and noted that the Azerbaijani president attaches great importance to expansion of the cooperation between the two countries.

There was noted that the head of the Azerbaijani state annually participates in the Davos Forum and other important events.

There was noted that an Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum is planned to be held in Azerbaijan during the visit of the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, Swiss commerce minister Johann Niklaus Schneider-Ammann to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Swiss minister will also familiarize with the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park and the Balakhani Industrial Park.

Mustafayev further noted that the illegal activities of some Swiss companies in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is unacceptable.

There are currently 71 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has invested $ 1.2 billion in Switzerland. The trade between the two countries amounted to $240 million in 2017, which shows more than a 40 percent growth.

