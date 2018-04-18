By Trend

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume amounted to nearly 17.2 billion manats in January-March 2018 that is 2.3 percent more than in January-March 2017, according to a report of the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 1,755.7 manats.

In January-March 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the country increased by 2.9 percent, while a 1.3 percent growth was observed in the oil and gas sector as compared to January-March 2017.

Thus, 48.2 percent (8.28 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 6.5 percent (11.1 billion manats) – for construction, 2.7 percent (454.4 million manats) – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.

Net taxes on production and import accounted for 6.5 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP.

According to the report, 10.3 percent of the GDP (1.76 billion manats), produced in the service sector, accounted for trade and maintenance of vehicles, 6.6 percent (almost 1.1 billion manats) – for transport and warehousing, 2.6 percent (nearly 467.6 million manats) – for accommodation of tourists and catering, 1.6 percent (278.5 million manats) – for information and communication services, 15 percent (2.57 billion manats) – for other services.

(1.7 manats = $1 on April 18)

