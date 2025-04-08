Stock and Crypto markets under pressure as Trump’s tariff policy triggers global shake-up [ANALYSIS]

8 April 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Following Donald Trump’s latest speech on tariffs, global financial markets have reacted with increasing volatility, prompting fears of a repeat of the 2008 crisis. In just a few days, significant losses have been recorded across both the stock and crypto markets. Flagship U.S. indices like the DOW Jones and S&P 500 have experienced sharp downturns, and even tech giant NVIDIA, which had been surging, faced a notable dip. Meanwhile, the crypto sector has also been hit hard, with Bitcoin plummeting by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours — marking its steepest drop since November. What’s behind this market shock, and could worse still be ahead? Economic expert Eldeniz Amirov shared his insights with Azernews, saying that the tension will grow gradually, showing its severe effects. "If tensions increase, this collapse may continue, but in waves. This will depend more on the outcome of the discussions that are ongoing today and will be held in the coming days between the US and the other countries. Currently, more than 50 countries have asked the US to stop. If the US stops,...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.