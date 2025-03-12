Baku’s gas exports reach new heights, boosting EU's energy security [COMMENTARY]

12 March 2025 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's energy sector continues to expand its reach, reinforcing its role as a key supplier of natural gas to Europe. During a joint press conference with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the country's growing energy partnerships, stating, “Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia.”

