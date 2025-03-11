Azerbaijan's banking sector embraces digital transformation for economic growth

11 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's banking sector has witnessed a profound transformation, evolving from traditional cash-based transactions to a rapidly digitalizing landscape. This shift is not just a reflection of global trends but also part of a strategic initiative to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of payment systems, fostering a more competitive and transparent financial market. The integration of digital payment solutions is driving economic growth by improving financial transaction speed, enhancing security, and reducing operational costs for both businesses and consumers.

