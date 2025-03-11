Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 11 2025

Azerbaijan's banking sector embraces digital transformation for economic growth

11 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking sector embraces digital transformation for economic growth
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan's banking sector has witnessed a profound transformation, evolving from traditional cash-based transactions to a rapidly digitalizing landscape. This shift is not just a reflection of global trends but also part of a strategic initiative to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of payment systems, fostering a more competitive and transparent financial market. The integration of digital payment solutions is driving economic growth by improving financial transaction speed, enhancing security, and reducing operational costs for both businesses and consumers.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more