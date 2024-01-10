10 January 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

As was to be expected, the Armenian authorities, together with France, are going to continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan. For months, the Armenian authorities have been pursuing a path towards the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, where Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also supported this initiative. Throughout this time, France was found to have been an instigator of a new conflict in the South Caucasus.

Crisis-ridden France, under the rule of French President Macron and his team, may soon face a cold winter. The French president on Monday dismissed Elisabeth Borne, who had served as the country's prime minister since May 2022. New agricultural reforms and taxes have sparked a wave of protests across France. The beginning of Israel's Middle East war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip escalated into a war with the people of Palestine as well. This war has stirred up a wave of protests against war, genocide, and anti-Semitism around the world.

Protests against the genocide of the Palestinians have taken place in France, where the situation of freedom of worship is already difficult, as have anti-Semitism marches and protests by Jewish rabbis in Paris against the Zionist regime in Israel. The anti-Semitism march was held in response to the nearly 1250 anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred in France since October 7, involving French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Armenophile and Islamophobe Marine Le Pen, who is known for her anti-Azerbaijani statements in support of the separatist clan.

The international community, as well as the United States, turn a blind eye to these incidents in France, where "freedom of religion" is below zero, and at the whim of Secretary of State Blinken, France is not on his list, as well as Armenia itself. "Double standards and only business."

Sharp criticism in France was sparked by the participation in the rally of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement Nationale faction in parliament, and party chairman Jordan Bardella, who marched at the head of the column, as did French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, several former heads of government, and Jonathan Arfi, leader of the Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF).

"Although this is a supra-party demonstration, the participation of the leaders of the Rassemblement Nationale is unwelcome,' Yael Bron-Pivet, the president of the lower house of parliament, whose Jewish ancestors fled to France from Germany and Poland in the last century, said in a radio interview on the eve of the action.

The CRIF leader, Arfi, also described as undesirable the participation in the action of "the heirs of a party created by former collaborators (of the Nazis)". In his opinion, there is thus an "obscene instrumentalisation of the march".

The political rivals oppose the participation of the National Rally leaders, pointing to the history of this party, created in 1973 by Marine Le Pen's father Jean-Marie Jean-Marie under the name National Front.

"It (the party) brought together former supporters of the Vichy regime, anti-Semites, and members of the far-right student union Groupe Union Défense (GUD) (Group of Joint Defence)." Jean-Marie Le Pen repeatedly referred to the Nazi gas chambers as a "detail" of history.

"'French justice has condemned him for anti-Semitism, so the Groupe National Unite has no place at the rally,' government spokesman Olivier Véran said.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory inhabited by Armenians and historically linked to this nation. This has been the case for centuries, long before the Turkic peoples came to the region. No one denies this, and I will staunchly defend its cultural specificity, its history, and its people," Marine Le Pen propagandises.

Western globalisation and the imposition of a new world order have had a profound effect on the whole system. To replace Prime Minister Borne, the President appointed French Minister of Education Gabriel Attal, who is the husband of MEP Stéphane Sejournet. MEP, after the Armenian Prime Minister's speech on October 17, 2023, committed to defending Armenian "democracy" and the Armenians who left voluntarily. A few weeks before Pashinyan's October 5 speech to the European Parliament, the same MP "husband" stated that: "On our initiative, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the ethnic cleansing in "Nagorno-Karabakh" and calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan. We stand with the Armenian people. France cannot act alone. Europe must play its part."

Stéphane Sejourne, as one of Armenia's ardent supporters, lobbies for Armenia's interests both in France and in the European Parliament. He is the initiator of several European Parliament resolutions against Azerbaijan.

The new Prime Minister's wife is proud of her activities related to the "defence" of Armenians and often writes about them on social networks. The lobbying of the interests of Armenians by the "wife" of the new Prime Minister of France will undoubtedly affect the position of the PM.

During an old interview with Paris Match, when asked, "Trump or Putin?" Attal replied, "For an underwater fishing trip to Siberia, I would choose Putin. For a casino night, I would choose Trump. Otherwise, neither one nor the other."

After a while, France carried out the desired action, supplied Armenia with overdue weapons (armoured vehicles, air defence systems), and was caught spying in Azerbaijan. According to preliminary data, the detainee is in custody in that country.

Martin Ryan, a young immigrant from Baku, was arrested in early December on espionage charges amid strong tensions between France and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani diplomats in Paris were expelled from Baku in response.

"'We spoke to him four times, for two minutes each time. He says he is being treated well and that he is getting along well with his lawyer," his father, Richard Ryan, explained.

On December 27, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of "two staff members of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan," declared persona non grata, and "refuted the accusations made by Azerbaijan to justify its decision".

France has declared two employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France persona non grata as a reciprocal measure.

Martin Ryan, who also holds British citizenship on his father's side, moved to Baku for four years, where he founded a small company (Merkorama) specialising in import-export, particularly in the wine trade. While engaged to an Azerbaijani woman, he does not seem to have been politically active. In the opinion of his entourage, he was the victim of "malevolence": "representatives of French intelligence, according to his (Richard Ryan's) father, involved him (Martin Ryan) in collecting and passing on information about third countries.

There is no doubt that the Armenian lobby strengthens its position through some corrupt French officials who, under the guise of "anti-Semitism," act against Islam and the Turkic world. The President of France has tightly clung to a "couple" of husbands to strengthen his power in the political race, and the commitment to the LGBT community and its propaganda ordered by the Western clans will slightly strengthen the already precarious position of the French President. The continuation of the "pressure" on Azerbaijan is not excluded, which could lead to a cold winter in France.

