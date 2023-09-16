Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan Army positions in Gadabay direction

16 September 2023 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Gadabay have been subjected to fire, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Cil settlement of the Cambarak region and Dara settlement of the Basharkecar region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Ayrivang and Galakend settlements of Gadabay region starting from September 15, 23:55 (GMT+4), to September 16, 00:35 (GMT+4).

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction", the ministry said.

