By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has thwarted Armenian attack in the Qazax district’s Ayrimli village, the State Border Service reported in its official website on February 24.

Azerbaijani border soldier Alamshah Valiyev lost his life while thwarting the sabotage attempt. The diversion group used grenade launchers and other large-caliber weapons from the Armenian units located near the Koti village in Noyabmeryan district.

One saboteur was killed and another was wounded during the operation to stop the diversion at 07:00 on February 24.

It should be noted that the border point in Qazakh was not the only place where the diversion attempt took place. Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, the Defence Ministry reported.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

