AZAL announces membership in the UN Global Compact

31 January 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact.

The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage their adherence to sustainable development principles.

As a member of the Global Compact, AZAL will actively promote the Sustainable Development Goals and incorporate environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategies. By joining this agreement, the airline also commits to upholding the 10 principles of the Global Compact, which include human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption measures.

"Joining this initiative is a significant milestone for AZAL," stated Samir Rzayev, Acting President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. "By emphasizing sustainable development and responsible business practices, we strengthen our international reputation as a reliable air carrier. By integrating the principles of the Global Compact into our operations, we aim to become one of the leading airlines in the global civil aviation industry."

Within the framework of this agreement, AZAL will undertake various activities related to environmental, social, and corporate governance. In alignment with its sustainable development strategy for 2023-2030, the airline plans projects that will create comfortable working conditions for its employees, promote gender equality, and address other relevant topics.

AZAL has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility through various initiatives. These include the commissioning of three new Airbus A320neo aircraft to modernize the fleet and reduce CO2 emissions, community support through initiatives promoting fair labor practices, employee development programs, and other similar endeavors.

