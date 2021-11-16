“Azerbaijan Airlines” is launching special flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Kuwait, and back.

Direct flights on the Baku-Kuwait-Baku route are scheduled to be performed from December 15. Flights will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays, on Airbus A319.

Flight tickets for these and other flights performed by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the airline’s accredited agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Kuwait are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-kuwait.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

When travelling from Kuwait to Baku, passengers can get tested for COVID-19 in any state-accredited clinic or laboratory that conducts PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz