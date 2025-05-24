Napoli sets historic record by winning Serie A after finishing 10th last season
Napoli has clinched the 2024/2025 Italian Serie A title, marking a historic achievement under the leadership of head coach Antonio Conte, Azernews reports.
Napoli secured the championship by defeating Cagliari 2:0 in the final round (XXXVIII) of the season.
What makes this victory particularly unique is that Napoli finished 10th in the previous season — making them the first team in Serie A history to win the league title immediately after such a low finish in the prior campaign.
Meanwhile, last season’s champions, Inter Milan, ended this season in second place with 81 points, falling short of defending their crown.
