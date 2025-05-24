West African nations accelerate campaign to erase colonial-era French names

24 May 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Several West African countries are intensifying efforts to shed remnants of their colonial past by renaming streets, squares, and public landmarks that once honored French generals, politicians, and cultural figures. The campaign, which began as part of a broader decolonization drive, has gained fresh momentum in Burkina Faso and is now spreading across the region, Azernews reports.

The initiative represents more than a symbolic gesture. It reflects a deeper psychological and political push to reclaim national identity and distance former colonies from long-standing French influence. Authorities in Burkina Faso have unveiled an extensive plan to rename streets, public buildings, monuments, and even entire districts that bear colonial-era names.

Led by President Ibrahim Traoré, the new leadership in Burkina Faso has prioritized replacing colonial names with those of figures who resisted French dominance. Prominent among them are close allies of the late revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, who was assassinated in 1987 under circumstances linked to French special services. Streets once named after de Gaulle, Faidherbe, and Montaigne now honor national figures like Jean-André Sumda, Babu Paulin Bamoni, and Patrice Zagre.

The shift is also visible in other countries. In Niger’s capital, Niamey, Charles de Gaulle Street has been renamed after Djibo Bakari, a prominent independence activist. In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital, de Gaulle Avenue now bears the name of Thomas Sankara, while France Street has been renamed after Marie Thérèse Houphouët-Boigny, the country’s first First Lady. Marseille Street now honors Philippe Grégoire Yacé, a former parliamentary leader.

Mali has followed suit, undertaking a comprehensive removal of French colonial names from its urban landscape and replacing them with Malian and pan-African figures emblematic of the continent’s struggle for autonomy.

The disappearance of iconic French names, especially that of Charles de Gaulle, from African maps symbolizes a growing rejection of former colonial powers’ lingering cultural and political presence. More than a renaming campaign, this movement is viewed as an essential part of the psychological liberation and the forging of a sovereign, post-colonial African identity.