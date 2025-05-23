NATO Deputy Chief of Staff visits Azerbaijan to strengthen military cooperation [PHOTOS]

23 May 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation headed by Major General Stefan Fix, Deputy Chief of Staff for Support at NATO’s Joint Force Command Brunssum, has paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The delegation visited the Azerbaijani Naval Forces as part of their itinerary. During the meeting held at Naval Headquarters, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation within the framework of partnership programs, with a focus on expanding opportunities for experience exchange.

The discussions highlighted Azerbaijan’s active participation and proactive initiatives within NATO partnership frameworks.

Following the talks, the guests were given a briefing on the operational focus of a designated military unit of the Naval Forces, known as Military Unit "N". They also observed tactical and special training exercises conducted by Azerbaijani service members.

The NATO delegation later visited the Military Police Department, where they received detailed information on the establishment, structure, and history of the unit. A special video presentation was shown, and a comprehensive briefing was delivered on the department's functions.

In the final leg of the visit, the delegation held discussions at the Department for International Military Cooperation. Talks centered on the current status of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, ongoing joint initiatives, and future avenues of mutual interest.

Throughout the series of meetings, both parties emphasized that such high-level visits reaffirm the strategic importance of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation and contribute to further strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and partnership.