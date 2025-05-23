Baku to host final round in Azerbaijan Premier League

23 May 2025 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the 36th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League on May 23, Azernews reports.

The only match of the day will feature "Sumgayit" hosting "Səbail."

The match will be held at the "ASCO Arena" and is scheduled to start at 19:30.

The head referee for the game will be Rashad Ahmadov.

In their active tally of 22 points, "Səbail" is positioned at the bottom of the league table in tenth place. It has been confirmed that the capital club will be relegated to the First League. Meanwhile, Sumgayit is placed ninth with 30 points.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabağ FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League is the 33rd season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

On April 27, 2025, in the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabağ FC secured the championship with four rounds remaining after drawing 1–1 against Sabah, thus becoming Premier League champions for the 12th time in their history and for the 4th consecutive time.