Levon Mnatsakanyan admits involvement in occupation of Azerbaijani territories

23 May 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

During an ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan admitted to participating in the occupation of Azerbaijan's sovereign territories.

According to Azernews, Mnatsakanyan testified that he had served in various positions within the so-called regime over the years, including battalion commander, division commander, and chief of artillery.

Answering questions posed by state prosecutors, the defendant acknowledged his involvement in military operations under the command of Samvel Karapetyan. “I took part in combat operations in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Aghdara, Fuzuli, and other areas,” he stated.

It should be noted that trials are ongoing for citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous crimes during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. These charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other grave offenses.