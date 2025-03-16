Azerbaijani boxers secure three medals at International Tournament in Hungary

16 March 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Meanwhile, Tural Sariyev (50 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) secured silver medals, adding to Azerbaijan's success in the tournament.

Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) claimed gold, defeating Hungary’s Cruzito Kovač in the final with a 4:1 decision (30:27, 28:29, 29:26, 29:28, 29:28).

Azerbaijani boxers delivered a strong performance at the international tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, winning three medals, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!