Rafael Fiziev defeated in UFC 313 rematch against Justin Gaethje

9 March 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

After three rounds of intense action, Rafael Fiziev was defeated by Gaethje.

The 32-year-old athlete went head-to-head with American fighter Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

The event took place in Las Vegas, USA, as reported by Azernews .

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev faced off in a lightweight division rematch at the UFC 313 tournament.

