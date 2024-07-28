Paris 2024: Azerbaijani female rower reaches quarterfinals

28 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports. The rower qualified in the women's single 2000-meter sculls event. The quarter finals are scheduled to take place on July 29.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

