Azerbaijani boxer qualified for 2024 Summer Olympic Games

31 May 2024 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg) has won a license for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Malik Hasanov qualified for Paris-2024 achieving victory at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The boxer met Jose Manuel Viafara (Colombia) in the 1/4 finals. Having defeated his opponent with a score of 3:2, Hasanov not only advanced to the semi-finals, but also won the license to the Olympics.

This was the 4th qualification for the Paris-2024 of the Azerbaijan national boxing team.

Before Malik Hasanova, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg also qualified for 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok will end on June 2. Azerbaijani boxers Shamil Asgarov (57 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) continue to fight for a license.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz