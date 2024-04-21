8 victories of Azerbaijani chess players in European Championship

21 April 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The games of the II round of the European championship among female chess players were held.

Azernews reports citing İdman.biz that 10 intellectuals of Azerbaijan are also competing in the competition held on the island of Rhodes.

Some 8 of them finished the tour with victory. While 1 of Azerbaijjani chess players shared the points, only 1 was upset by the defeat.

It should be noted that 183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship.

European Championship, Women

II round

Aleksandra Lax (Poland) - Gunay Mammadzadeh - 0:1

Govhar Beidullayeva - Adela Velikic (Serbia) - 1:0

Maria Manko (Switzerland) - Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 0:1

Ines Prado Acebo (Spain) - Ms. Balajayeva - 0.5:0.5

Sabina Ibrahimova - Julia Antolak (Poland) - 0:1

Gulnar Mammadova - Ancelika Valkova (Ukraine) - 1:0

Marta Dakich (Serbia) - Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 0:1

Diana Tuktamishova (Moldova) - Leman Hajiyeva - 0:1

Eleni Nefeli Revelioti (Greece) - Narmin Abdinova - 0:1

Sabina Rzalı - Rengina Tsampika Kaka (Greece) - 1:0

Score: 1-15. Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzade - 2 points, 15-18. Govhar Beidullayeva - 2, 25-34. Mrs. Balajayeva - 1.5, 55-66. Gulnar Mammadova - 1.5, 76-104. Sabina Ibrahimova, Laman Hajiyeva, Sabina Rzali - 1, 108-116. Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Narmin Abdinova – 1.

